FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With the start of the new school year in Broward just days away, it’s not just students who are getting ready for the first day in class.
Monday morning, Broward school bus drivers hit the road to practice their routes.
Broward County Public Schools operates one of the largest school bus fleets in the nation, with more than 1,000 daily routes, transporting approximately 73,000 students to and from school each day.
The first day of school in Broward is Wednesday, August 14th.
Broward is the sixth-largest school district in the nation and the second-largest in the state.
