



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Family and friends gathered at a local Fort Lauderdale ministry on Saturday, where the toddler, who died after being left inside an Oakland Park daycare van, was laid to rest.

Two-year-old Noah Sneed died after he was left alone in a sweltering van last month in front of Ceressa’s Daycare & Preschool on July 29th.

In a Broward County inspection report, it was found that Sneed was left alone in the van for five hours and several mistakes were made, including the vehicle’s child safety alarm being turned off and a transportation log left incomplete.

According to Broward County regulations, the driver must physically inspect each van seat before turning off the alarm and a second worker is supposed to do a sweep of the van to make sure no child is left behind.

On the morning of the accident, the county said the daycare’s director was not on site.

The report also found the child was not in a federally approved safety seat for children ages 1 to 3.

The county said the daycare’s director surrendered the license for the center and it was permanently shut down.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into Sneed’s death and will determine whether charges are filed against the driver or anyone else.