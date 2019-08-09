MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public School bus drivers got a dry run Friday of their routes during a practice run.

School starts in Miami-Dade on Monday August 19.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Department of Transportation officials were on hand Friday to examine the buses before sending them off.

There are more than 1,000 buses, many equipped with WiFi and now state of the art GPS to help drivers. It will also allow parents to keep track of their children.

“The fact that we are integrating the global positioning system, which is installed in all of our buses, to the police department tracking system that means we will have real time access to the actual position of the bus and parents, in case of emergency or in case of every day need to know when the bus is arriving,” said Carvalho.

Broward County Public Schools being on Wednesday August 14.