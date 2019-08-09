WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are reportedly looking for a man who walked into their Doral headquarters, left a gun and fled.

According to police, the suspect walked into the building’s public records department, located at 9105 NW 25th St,  left the firearm on the counter and then walked out of the building.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, where several officers have set up a perimeter.

In a tweet, the police department said they are investigating the incident and conducting a sweep of the building.

A spokesperson for MDPD said they’re trying to locate the suspect, but believe he has fled.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

