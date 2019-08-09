MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are reportedly looking for a man who walked into their Doral headquarters, left a gun and fled.

According to police, the suspect walked into the building’s public records department, located at 9105 NW 25th St, left the firearm on the counter and then walked out of the building.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, where several officers have set up a perimeter.

In a tweet, the police department said they are investigating the incident and conducting a sweep of the building.

Our headquarters building is not on a lockdown. We are currently investigating an incident that occurred earlier at our Public Records counter. Our K-9 unit and Priority Response Team are on scene and conducting a precautionary sweep of the property. pic.twitter.com/zvMoU1yXPN — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 9, 2019

A spokesperson for MDPD said they’re trying to locate the suspect, but believe he has fled.

