Filed Under:Florida Man, Florida News, Local TV, Stolen Gun

DELTONA (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man told deputies his handgun was stolen from his bedroom after a weekend orgy.

But Volusia County Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Smith tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal the homeowner couldn’t give detectives the names of possible suspects because the 20 or so people attending the sex party wore masks.

Smith says the gun, a 9 mm Glock, was apparently on a bedroom nightstand during the party.

It was taken between July 19 and July 21 and reported as missing later.

The homeowner said the party was advertised on social media and guests were encouraged to bring friends and to use fictitious names or no name at all. He said he probably only knew about five of the guests that entered the home that weekend.

Smith says it’s unlikely they’ll solve the crime.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

