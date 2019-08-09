MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood man accused of robbing two South Florida banks is behind bars and facing federal charges.
Eric Michael Roberts, 30, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Opa-Locka and taken into federal custody, the FBI Miami Division said.
Roberts allegedly robbed a Citibank at 2750 Aventura Blvd on August 7th and a BB&T Bank at 2434 Hollywood Blvd on August 6th.
The suspect entered both banks and demanded money while customers were inside, but no one was hurt during the robberies, investigators said.
The Aventura Police Department, Hollywood Police Department, South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force assisted the FBI in the investigation of these incidents, an FBI spokesperson said.
Roberts remains behind bars on hold for the U.S. Marshals Office.
