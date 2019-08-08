



The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show returns to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center offering thousands of home improvement and décor choices; design and expert advice; and exclusive offers and savings. The Home Show will take place on Labor Day Weekend from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

Here are some Top Picks:

Extreme Decks

Extreme Decks offers a variety of options for creating a functional outdoor living space. A pool deck, an outdoor kitchen, a pergola or an appealing garden gazebo are some of the great features they design and install that ensure your year around enjoyment all year long. Extreme Decks has dozens of options in materials clients can choose from including Brazilian Ipe, a sturdy and weather-resistant hardwood or high tech and eco-friendly composite decking brands. They work with clients during every stage of the design and construction process which enables them to serve clients effectively and efficiently.

Studio PGRB

Studio PGRB is a design studio specializing in timeless handcrafted light fixtures. It begins with a design concept and ends with light fixtures that are sculptural in form and structural in composition striking a delicate balance between vintage beauty and dynamic modern design. Raymond Barberousse and Priti Gandhi believe in designing quality products that enhance any space. Each fixture is made to order which provides customers with a truly unique lighting experience. Studio PGRB has worked hand-in-hand with hundreds of designers on residential projects and have fostered major commercial and hospitality clients, such as Starbucks, dream hotels and Crowne Plaza Hotels.

Multimo Beds

Multimo’s goal is to help you optimize your living space and to enhance your lifestyle. They are committed to providing their customers with the most innovative space-saving solutions for any home. Their extensive collection of modern wall beds will help you transform your space, either to replace a bulky traditional bed or to add a guest bed or two. Most wall beds in Multimo’s store are no more than 18” deep when closed-more room for you to enjoy a morning yoga session in the comfort of your home. All beds, cabinets, and sofas are designed for the US market and build in Europe. Their factories have been manufacturing space saving furniture for over 30 years with a dedication to the outstanding quality of materials and craftsmanship.

Sanctuary by FBS

FBS understands that your family’s security depends upon more than mere windows and doors. Their experience has spanned the globe for more than twenty years, during which they’ve operated as security consultants to public figures as well as private individuals. As widely as the needs of their clients vary, so do their array of options to meet those needs, making their role of consultant-educator even more vital to achieving your individual security goals. The FBS Sanctuary™, redefines panic rooms and offers the supreme comfort of security, in your most personal space, without compromising your home’s beauty and style.

Williams Sonoma Home

Williams Sonoma Home furnishings are crafted using traditional methods passed down through generations, by global makers who feel that impeccable craftsmanship is the essence of value. Everything they create begins with the finest materials, because they believe that the beautiful things you choose for your home today should bring you pleasure for many years to come. Drawing inspiration from the entire design spectrum, Williams Sonoma Home’s in-house designers create unique collections that help you express your personal style.

The Miami Home Show will also offer feature areas and seminars that will inspire show-goers to jumpstart their own home improvement projects. Martin Amado, Design Expert and TV Host of SoFlo HOME PROJECT will present a seminar titled, One-Day Room Makeovers: How to Get the Designer Look for Less, adapted from his recently published book with the same title.

“I appreciate how the Home Design and Remodeling Show brings together so many vendors in home improvement, design and lifestyle under one roof,” states Amado. “This benefits the homeowners because they become educated on the diverse services and products available to them to update their home and, ultimately, improve their life. The one-on-one access they have with vendors is priceless. As a designer on TV, I’m constantly asked for referrals for trustworthy sources in my field. With so many vendors at the home show every year, homeowners can save time and feel confident seeking advice in so many different areas of home improvement.”

The Home Show will offer a special price, pre-show admission and book package on its website. Plus, following each of Amado’s seminars, guests can enter for a chance to win a free, one-hour design consultation.

For information and updates, visit www.homeshows.net and follow on social media for updates at @FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows. Take advantage of Labor Day Weekend savings found at the Miami Home Show! Purchase tickets online by Thursday, August 29th and SAVE $3.00. $10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under. Remember to keep your admission ticket and save at participating Wynwood businesses.

Sponsored by Home and Design Remodeling Show