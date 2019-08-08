MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are you ready for some football?

Football is back and the Miami Dolphins will hit the field tonight at Hard Rock Stadium for their first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The spotlight will be on the quarterbacks, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. Fitzpatrick will start tonight, but Rosen will also see game action.

On the defensive side, it will be our first chance to see first-round pick Christian Wilkins in a game.

It will also be the first game for new head coach Brian Flores who said he’s eager to see how well the team has picked everything up.

“I’m excited, I’m very excited to see all the hard work we’ve put in, from April 1st until now, to go out and try to perform and execute at a good level,” he said.

