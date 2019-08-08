AUBURNDALE (CBSMiami) — A Florida woman says an alligator ate her 100-pound dog.
Cynthia Robinson told investigators in Auburndale, located in Polk County near Lakeland, that she was walking her 6-year-old dog, Tank, by a retention pond on Thursday when the gator attacked.
Robinson says she took her dog off his leash to sit on a bench and the dog was running in and out of the water when the gator snatched it.
She told WTSP the alligator was huge, about 10 feet long, and her dog didn’t stand a chance.
A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been sent to the park to search for the gator.
The site is now closed off and will reopen when they deem it safe.
According to the FWC, serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property. People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).
You must log in to post a comment.