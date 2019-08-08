



PORT ST LUCIE (CBSMiami/CNN) – A Florida man ran into some trouble with police on Thursday, after he reportedly asked a Walmart clerk for “anything that would kill 200 people.”

This coming a few days after the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, in which at least 31 people were killed.

Officers found the man, who told them he was trying to make a political point.

“I was in the Walmart in Port St Lucie and I just spoke my mind, said Phil Attey.

Attey admitted that might not have been the best way to make a point, but he insisted he wasn’t serious and he’s a gun violence prevention activist.

“I’m in a Walmart a few days after El Paso and I’m seeing a white nationalist looking guy purchase a gun and I got mad,” Attey said.

Port St Lucie police were alarmed when they found out from the clerk and a store customer.

“I think we’re in a day and age when you can’t take any comment like that lightly and we encouraged people to bring anything to our attention,” said Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro.

Authorities said they spoke to Attey, a Martin County High School graduate who now lives in Washington D.C.

“This is just me, this is the power of an individual not an organization, not a political campaign, but just the power of individual stand up and say no more,” said Attey.

As of now, Attey has not been charged, but police said they haven’t ruled it out and ask that anyone who ever hears anything like this to contact law enforcement immediately.

(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report via WPTV.)