NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – There are new developments in the case of a homeless man who was gunned down outside a food market in northwest Miami-Dade two and half weeks ago.

Miami-Dade Police are releasing new surveillance tape that for the first time shows clear images of the faces of the accused killers. Police spokesman Detective Angel Rodriguez is calling the men “heartless.”

Also for the first time, police are identifying the victim as 45-year-old Troy D. Wilson.

Rodriguez spoke with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench about the new video footage.

“These individuals shot the victim multiple times and fled on foot. One of the most difficult things about this case is that we have no information on these individuals. They are armed and they are very dangerous. At present we have no motive,” said Rodriguez.

On the new video, the two men can be seen running away to the south on NW 27 Avenue after the shooting.

“They are both in their 20s and 30s,” said Rodriguez.

CBS4 first showed you the original surveillance tape on the day of the crime on Monday, July 22nd.

On the tape, you see Wilson standing outside the LT Food Market at 4330 N.W. 27th Avenue just after 5 a.m. His back is turned towards the two suspects when you seem them darting across the street and shooting Wilson.

Before the shooting, Wilson is seen handing another man some sort of item.

“What makes this so touching is that this is a homeless person. It is very heartless and gut-wrenching. These individuals shot this person from behind and they coldly and callously are seen running through the streets with firearms in their hands which could have been a threat to anyone in the streets. I mean anyone,” Rodriguez said.

Police are eager to see the criminals captured.

“We definitely need the community to assist us and get these dangerous individuals off the street,” he said.

CBS4 spoke with the victim’s friend Joel Palmer on the day of the crime. Palmer works at the historic Hampton House Cultural Center, which is just south of the crime scene, and knew Wilson.

“I would see this gentleman everywhere,” he said. “He was a nice guy.”

Records show that Wilson had a lengthy police record that included arrests for possessing and selling cocaine, grand theft of a car, trespassing, forgery, burglary and numerous other drug charges.

“I figure he got into some sort of trouble out there on the street. It’s hard out there on the street and living out there,” said Palmer.

Palmer said Wilson also survived a previous shooting that nearly took his life.

“He told me he was shot 17 times in that case,” he said. “And that’s more than a cat. That is more than a cat has lives. I guess here in this crime they meant to do it.”

Anyone who can help solve this case should call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $3,000 and callers will remain anonymous.