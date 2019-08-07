



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As tourists fill the streets of Little Havana, police are out too — looking for a rapist who attacked a woman in her own home just steps from Southwest 8th Street and 13th Avenue.

“It kind of scares us,” said tourist Stacey Cooper-Bowen. “Anything can happen. You can’t trust anybody nowadays.”

Police put out this drawing of the guy, hoping it will lead to new clues.

“(It’s) very disturbing for us,” said Miami Police Spokesman Freddie Cruz. “This is not something that’s very common and it’s something we need to get this individual apprehended immediately. “

Investigators say it happened July 24th at a woman’s apartment.

“This individual engages in a conversation with a female victim, somewhere during this conversation he forces his way into her apartment where he sexually assault her,” Cruz said.

The Ingco Family is getting their first look at the police flyer with the composit drawing of the man.

“It’s really scary to us, especially not knowing, not feeling safe,” said Ana Ingco while standing with her husband and two figures. “That’s the main thing.”

Police want you to get a good look at the drawing. They’re hoping someone will call in a tip that will lead to his arrest.

“Any leads are important,” stressed Cruz. “Our investigators are working around the clock to apprehend this individual before he strikes again.”

If you have information call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.