FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman was able to escape an attack from a man who allegedly forced his way into her home on Monday.

The woman woke to the sound of a fire alarm going off outside of her apartment and went outside to check it out, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

When the victim opened her front door, Fitzroy Charles Morton, 34, jumped off a chair from across her apartment and forced his way into her home, police said.

The woman told officers Morton had a ceramic figurine that he threw at her, but missed.

Morton then grabbed her from behind and put his arms around her neck and body, according to his arrest report.

The woman said she started screaming “let me go,” while Morton told her to “be quiet.”

After restraining her, Morton locked the front door, but she was able to bite his arm and break free, authorities said.

Morton ran into the kitchen and grabbed a large butcher knife.

The woman was able to escape from the home and immediately called the police.

Morton was taken into custody and has been charged with armed burglary, false imprisonment and burglary with assault.

He remains in Broward County Jail without bond.