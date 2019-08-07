



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of committing at least four bank robberies in Fort Lauderdale.

A $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect was announced by the FBI Miami Division on Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspect was involved in a robbery on April 23 at a BB&T on 6400 N. Federal Highway, on May 14 and June 7, he allegedly hit the same Bank United on 1730 Sunrise Blvd and on June 6 the man attempted to rob the Tropical Federal Credit Union on 5900 N. Federal Highway.

During each robbery, the man is said to have pulled out a gun and demanded money, but no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Investigators are referring to the suspect as the “Tie Dye Bandit,” because surveillance video shows what they believe to be a bank dye pack exploding in the man’s tan-colored Toyota Corolla, as he drives off after one of the robberies.

According to the FBI, the man has used the 2003 to 2008 4-door Corolla as his getaway car for all of the robberies. Investigators said the vehicle has scratch damage on the right rear bumper and the passenger compartment may be stained with the tie dye.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and law enforcement officials have not said how much money he has been able to get away with.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the FBI’s South Florida Violent Crime Task Force are assisting the FBI in the investigation of these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.

WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF BANK DYE PACK EXPLODING: