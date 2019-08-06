MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s relentless rain is forecast to continue Tuesday afternoon so keep that umbrella close.
While the day is starting dry, warm and steamy, those afternoon storms will develop around midday and through the afternoon.
A few storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning and gusty winds.
Highs climb to the upper 80s due to the clouds and storms expected.
Tuesday evening, a few storms will be possible with lows in the upper 70s.
Wednesday there will be scattered storms due to some lingering tropical moisture.
Later in the week, the rain chance will be lower as moisture begins to decrease.
Thursday and Friday, there will be a mix of hot sun and spotty storms. Highs will be warmer in the ow 90s through the weekend.
Tropical cyclone development not expected.
