



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami Marlins' Isan Diaz made his major league debut Monday and hit his first career home run while his father was being interviewed on TV.

Diaz, a 23-year-old second baseman, homered on a 1-2 fastball leading off the sixth, during Monday night’s loss against the Mets. His 422-foot drive to right was part of a 1-for-7 day. However, it may have been Diaz’s father, however, that stole the show.

Diaz was among the four prospects acquired from Milwaukee in January 2018 for outfielder Christian Yelich.

A contingent of family and friends of the debutants cheered from the seats behind third base.

Diaz’s dad, Raul, was being interviewed on the Marlins’ telecast at the time of the home run and screamed for about a minute.

“DID WE JUST HOMER OFF DEGROM?!”@diaz_isan‘s PUMPED-UP dad was mid-interview when his guy took a Cy Young winner DEEP for his 1st hit in his MLB debut. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rOwjYdjr01 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 5, 2019

“Isan Diaz is the real deal!” Raul declared at the conclusion of the interview.

Isan spoke about the home run after the game.

“Obviously, this was his dream, as well,” Isan said. “I’m happy that I was able to finally be able to make our dream come true.”

