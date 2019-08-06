MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Just over a month after having his arm amputated because of a car crash, former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was back at a team practice for the first time on Monday.
He was there to lend the team moral support.
Norton attended practice at training camp and players huddled around him during a break midway through the workout.
“To have him out here smiling, it lifts your spirits,” defensive tackle Akeem Spence said. “It’s great. It shows his character.”
The Dolphins signed Norton in December, and following the accident placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list. He played at the University of Miami, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2018 and spent much of last season on their practice squad.
