MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat are getting their captain back.
Udonis Haslem has made his decision: He’s returning to the Heat for another year.
Too be continued Heat Nation!!! 1️⃣7️⃣‼️ #og #heatlifer pic.twitter.com/93c2zn9uMM
— Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) August 6, 2019
Haslem, who was considering retirement, announced Tuesday that he is returning for a 17th season. The 39-year-old has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat, and should become just the sixth player in league history to play such a long career with only one franchise.
It’s a veteran’s minimum contract, worth just under $2.6 million this season. Haslem made the announcement on Instagram, saying “to be continued.”
Heat President Pat Riley says the Heat “are proud to welcome our captain back. UD is the heart and soul of Miami and we are proud to have him help lead this team once again.”
