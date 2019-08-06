DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – The father of a six-year-old boy who drowned at a Daytona Beach water park said he only looked away for a moment.
Lamar Farrell says Kaiden Lawson was playing in the wave pool at Daytona Lagoon with his 9-year-old brother on Saturday when the waves started. Farrell says he looked away briefly to tend to a younger son and when he looked back, he only saw the older boy.
Farrell said he thought Kaiden had gotten out of the water and was searching for him.
A doctor who was at the wave pool helped try to revive the boy while paramedics were on their way, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
In an official statement on the park’s Facebook page, Daytona Lagoon manager Tyler Currie called the child’s death “a tragedy that leaves us all with heavy hearts.”
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.