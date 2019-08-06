



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mosquito in South Florida has tested positive for the Dengue Virus.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed the first locally-acquired case of the Dengue Virus in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.

The department did not release the location.

The infection is primarily spread through bites of infected mosquitoes.

The Health Department says “there is a heightened concern of additional residents becoming ill,” and “Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division will continue surveillance and prevention efforts.”

Dengue fever can present itself as a flu-like illness with muscle aches, pain, fever and sometimes a rash. The symptoms appear within 14 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito and can last for up to a week.

There are no vaccines to prevent infection. The CDC says that early recognition and treatment can “substantially lower the risk of medical complications and death.”

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, remember to “Drain and Cover.”