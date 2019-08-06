



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Colorado State University hurricane experts released an update to its 2019 Atlantic hurricane season prediction, forecasting a slight increase in storms this year.

The CSU Tropical Meteorology Project said it expects there to be 14 named storms this year, up from the 13 named storms it predicted in April, before hurricane season started.

They are calling for seven hurricanes, up from six, but the number of major hurricanes is expected to remain the same at two. Major hurricanes are Category 3 or higher, with wind speeds of at least 111 mph.

The team considers 2019 to be a near-normal hurricane season due to near-average surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and the weakening of El Nino in the tropical Pacific.

Since the season is expected to be close to average, the likelihood that a major hurricane will make landfall is also close to average, researchers wrote.

Hurricane season started June 1, peaks in August, runs through Nov. 30.

There have been two named storms so far, Subtropical Storm Andrea and Hurricane Barry, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Louisiana on July 13.

As always, coastal residents need to remember it only takes one hurricane to make landfall to make it an active season for them. Here in South Florida, everyone should prepare for every hurricane season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.