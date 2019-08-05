MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents packed the stores over the weekend to get most, if not all of their back-to-school shopping done.

Why?

A school supply tax-free holiday weekend started on Friday just after midnight.

The holiday means shoppers don’t have to pay state or local sales taxes on clothes, shoes, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less and on school supplies selling for $15 or less.

“We’ve come back twice so that’s it. No more school shopping! No more spending money,” joked Maritza Izquierdo.

“Everything is just about 50 percent off or 25 percent off,” she added.

Many were surprised when they walked into a few stores and saw the lines weren’t that bad.

“It was busy but it was not bad. It was fast,” said one woman.

But not everybody CBS4’s Amber Diz spoke to at places like the Dolphin Mall, Walmart and Target waited for the holiday to do their shopping.

Arazely Miller Pacheco, a mother of two, said she finished her back-to-school shopping weeks ago.

Customers told Diaz they saved at least $200 on school supplies this weekend.

The holiday ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.