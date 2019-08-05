WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – During an address Monday morning concerning the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump cast the blame on racism and white supremacy.

“These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul,” Trump said.

In scripted remarks delivered from the White House, Trump stopped short of acknowledging his own divisive and racist rhetoric.

Trump did not mention specific measures to limit access to firearms except proposing “red flag” laws, which would prevent firearms access to people who are mentally ill.

The president referenced the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year, saying the early warning signs were missed in the weeks and months before the shooting.

“As an example, the monster in the Parkland high school in Florida had many red flags against him and yet nobody took decisive action. Nobody did anything, why not,” said Trump.

As part of his statement, the president said he wanted law enforcement and social media to work together to identify the early warning signs of a shooting.

Trump also failed to endorse any measures that would expand background checks for firearm sales, despite endorsing such laws earlier in the day.

(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)