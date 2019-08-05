



PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – People in South Florida watched the mass shooting events unfold in El Paso Texas and Dayton Ohio over the weekend with a profound depth of understanding.

It was just 18 months ago when a mass killer walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and murdered 17 people, injured 17 more and devastated a community.

Student activists from Parkland, like Delaney Tarr, who helped create the massive March for Our Lives movement, said despite their efforts to register tens of thousands of voters and support to pass background check legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives, they’re frustrated by a lack of significant change. The background check bill has stalled in the Senate.

“I am angry and I am filled with rage and I would like to see it get done,” Tarr said.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz understands that frustration and wants the Senate to take action.

“What we need to do is make sure we can keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them,” she said. “All the loopholes (need) to be closed so we can truly make sure that someone who is legally prohibited from getting a gun can’t get one.”

She has also filed legislation called Jaime’s Law, named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg. The law would require background checks for ammunition.

“Right now you can walk into a retail store that sells ammunition, buy as much ammunition as you like with no questions asked, even if you are a felon, even if you are adjudicate mentally ill or a domestic violence abuser and that’s insanity,” she said.

On Monday night Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony greeted the public at a National Night Out event in Parkland.

He spoke of creating trust between the community and law enforcement and understands that many in this community are re-traumatized by the events of the weekend. He believes common sense gun legislation is well overdue.

The Sheriff did not get into too many specifics on policies but he did mention the need for conversations on limiting high capacity magazines and the ability of people with mental health problems to get their hands on guns.

“The time for discussions in my opinion, it’s over. We need to start putting policies in place,” Tony said.

CBS4 News also spoke briefly with Fred Guttenberg today. He said he feels very confident that Jaime’s Law will come up for a vote.

He tweeted over the weekend that he believes Jaime’s Law should be a priority moving forward.