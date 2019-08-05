MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two fishermen told CBS4 News, they were in the right place at the right time.

Hot Shot Charters posted video on Instagram showing an injured diver hopping into their boat.

The man was hurt early Saturday morning about a mile offshore of Key Biscayne. The people he was with were waving for help.

That’s when Kyle Evans with Hot Shot Charters and others on the boat came to the rescue.

“He said a few times and just by looking at the bites, you can see, it was refinery a shark,” Evans said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue called this it a possible shark bite. It’s still unclear the exact time it happened.

The injured man told boaters he was swimming when he was attacked. Then the people on the boat tried to do whatever they could to help stop the massive amount of bleeding.

“I have never seen this in 30 years of being in the business. I don’t want to see it again to be honest with you. But I’m glad we were there for a reason,” Captain Sig Ozols said.

The captain is thankful there happened to be nurses in his boat during the charter. The captain also said it then took about 20 minutes to get to Bill Baggs State Park.

“We made it happen and I hope he’s okay. That’s my big thing, Ozols said.

CBS4 News is working to learn a condition update on the injured man.