TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man is accused of threatening to shoot up a Walmart store, one day after 20 people were killed at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
Wayne Lee Padgett, 31, was arrested late Sunday.
He reportedly called the Walmart Supercenter in Gibsonton on Sunday afternoon and telling managers he planned to open fire in the store. About 1,000 people inside were evacuated.
Hillsborough County sheriff’s investigators said they traced the call to Padgett. No gun was found at his house near Tampa.
Padgett is charged with filing a false report of using a firearm in a threatening manner. He was being held Monday at the Hillsborough County jail on $7,500 bond.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.