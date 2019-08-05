Comments
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Three people were hurt when a small plane landed in a field, and not the runway at Miami Executive Airport, formerly known as Tamiami Airport, on Monday morning.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the plane made an emergency landing in a field, just west of the airport near 14150 SW 127th Street.
One person was taken to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert, a second was transported to a local hospital and one person was treated on the scene and released.
No word yet on what caused the emergency landing.
