



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a possible shark attack.

The man was seen on a gurney at Jackson Memorial Hospital with his arm bloodied and wrapped in bandages.

The possible attack happened around 8 a.m. at Bill Baggs State Park.

Erika Benitez with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said, “This person was transported by a group of boaters to the park where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue then responded and later transported the injured patient as a trauma alert.”

Fire rescue said the man was pulled ashore near Boaters Grill restaurant.

According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, witnesses said the man was doing some overnight fishing with a group at the time of the accident.

While fire rescue hasn’t confirmed that this was a shark attack, we’ve covered two confirmed cases in the last week in the state of Florida.

An 18-year-old was bitten by a shark while surfing near the jetty in New Smyrna Beach.

“I went to paddle and it just bit me. I looked at it and there were three deep gashes,” Reed Zipperer said.

Another attack happened in Jacksonville. Video shows a blurry image of a surfer who at that moment, was taken down by a shark.

The men in both of these cases were treated and are okay.

Fire rescue said the victim in this latest case is stable but sustained traumatic injuries.

There are a few tips though it may seem obvious to avoid shark bites, that includes: not swimming at night, dawn, or dusk, and swimming in a group not far from shore.