By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Facing South Florida, Florida News, Homestead Facility, Inside Homestead, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Miami News, Migrant Children, Politics, Sofia's Story, Unaccompanied Minors


MIAMI (CBSMiami) — For months CBS4 has been reporting on the homestead detention center, where thousands of children have been held.

The target of daily protests, amnesty international recently claimed homestead violated international norms for how child refugees should be treated.

This week, for the first time, we heard from a teenage girl who spent 82 days there.

Kristie-Anne Padron offers context and legal analysis about the hurdles unaccompanied migrant minors face.

Guest: Kristie-Anne Padron – Attorney, Catholic Legal Services

