



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another gloomy and soggy day in South Florida as plenty of tropical moisture remains over the Sunshine State.

This moisture is associated with the tropical wave that we were tracking over the Caribbean the past few days. There is no longer a concern for tropical formation, however, the stormy pattern is still expected to last through Sunday.

We expect on-and-off rain throughout Friday, some storms may develop and produce bursts of heavier downpours.

For Saturday and Sunday, the radar will be less active in the morning but that will not last long since storms will fire-up by the afternoon. Only some filtered sunshine is expected so when it is not raining, it will still remain very cloudy and that will keep high temperatures in the 80s through the weekend.

An additional 1” to 3” of rain is expected and after this rain event ends rainfall amounts can top 4” to 7” across South Florida, including the Southwest Coast. Flooding remains a threat, especially in low-lying area and poor drainage neighborhoods. Be prepared for ponding on the roads and highways. Also, tides are expected to be higher than normal, so minor coastal flooding is also possible.

Looking ahead into early next week, we can look forward to a less stormy pattern.

The forecast does not look completely dry because of a southwesterly flow over Florida but storms will occur mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

While South Florida deals with a stormy weekend, there is another disturbance brewing in the Atlantic. This tropical wave is about halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Caribbean. It continues to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. In the next five days, the wave has a chance of formation and possibly become a tropical depression early next week. So the Lesser Antilles should keep a closer watch on this area of concern through next week.