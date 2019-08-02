Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With another round of Democratic Presidential debates in the books, candidates are getting back on the road to speak with voters.
One of those candidates is following up his strong performance in this week’s debate with a trip through nine states, including Florida.
Senator Cory Booker will make a stop in Aventura on Thursday, August 8th to attend the National Association of Black Journalists Convention.
The event is taking place at the J.W. Marriott Turnberry Resort and Spa.
Booker is expected to speak at 6 p.m.
