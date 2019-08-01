ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – The Universal Orlando Resort is getting bigger.
Thursday morning they announced plans for a fourth theme park which will be called Epic Universe.
The new park is being built on the more than 500 acres northeast of the Orange County Convention Center, which just so happened to the be site of the press conference. The park will be about four miles away from the parks they already operate – Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and the Volcano Bay water park.
Our Universe is expanding. See concept art for Universal’s #EpicUniverse at https://t.co/sWJsO99Osb pic.twitter.com/yPsXG4AEE3
— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) August 1, 2019
In addition to a theme park, Epic Universe will also include hotels, entertainment center, retail stores, and restaurants.
Universal’s announcement comes weeks ahead of the planned opening of a Star Wars land at rival Walt Disney World. An identical land opened earlier this summer at sister park Disneyland in California
Earlier this summer, Universal also debuted a new ride based on the Harry Potter property, which had fans waiting for hours to ride it.
