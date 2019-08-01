MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A major recall is underway for certain inclined sleepers for babies.
Dorel Juvenile Group USA issued the recall due to safety concerns.
This recall involves the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet with model number BT055CSY and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet with model number BT071DHS. The model numbers are located on a label on the underneath side of the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad. The inclined sleepers are rectangular shaped with a soft bottom, cushioned fabric, stand approximately two feet off the floor and are designed for sleeping or napping infants from birth to six months of age. The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Sooth Bassinet is beige. The Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet is purple.
The sleepers were sold at Target, Kmart, and TJ Maxx stores nationwide between November 2014 and February 2017.
If you own one of the recalled sleepers, stop using it immediately and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.
Call Dorel toll-free at 877-657-9546 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at inclinesleeperrecall@djgusa.com, or online at safety1st.com and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
