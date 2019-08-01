MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A driver is dead after crashing into a construction site in Miramar.
Police it happened on a Douglas Road near County Line Road. The northbound lanes of Douglas were closed to traffic because fo the construction and there were barriers up and signs posted about the lane closure and detour.
Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said around 2:15 a.m. the driver of a White Chevy Tahoe, who was heading northbound, drove past the barriers and detours and crashed into a piece of construction machinery on the site.
It was initially reported that the machinery toppled over onto the SUV. Rues said the machinery was actually stationary and the vehicle drove underneath it.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Some drivers stopped to take a look.
“Just an unfortunate incident that took place over here,” said one man.
Miramar police are now trying to determine what led to the crash.
