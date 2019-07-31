MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When the sun comes up in Coral Gables, a colorful display of phrases, words, and poems fill the space of Giralda Plaza, both from up above and on the ground.

The installation is called “Sun Stories” and was created by local artist Jessy Nite.

“This is the largest installation I’ve done to date. It’s over 350 feet long and 40 feet wide with over two thousand plexiglass letters,” she said.

The plexiglass letters were laser cut and then suspended from above. It Nite and her team about three months to finish the install. She said if you follow the red words on the ground, you’ll see a full poem that she wrote. There other phrases and words that related to where you are.

“It’s a collection of phrases, there’s over 80 of them inspired by tropical life, our relationship with the sun, some of them are familiar from songs or sayings from pop culture,” said Nite.

For example on is “don’t let the sun go down on me” from the Elton John song. But when the sun does go away, so do the letters on the ground.

“When a cloud is covering the sun it disappears and then the cloud moves and it snaps back and the colors come out again. So its really about that,” said Nite.

For the city, like the “Umbrella Project” did last summer, it’s a fun way to get people out and showcase the arts.

“We have a full city, liveable, walkable city. It’s wonderful for people to enjoy culture and art and it’s fun,” said Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli.

“I love the fact that it’s an example of how Miami is evolving, we need more public art spaces for everyone,” said resident Adriana Perez.

“That’s what I’m hoping, that people gain when they come visit it, to read the text, be inspired and feel united that we all come together in this one force in our city, which is the sun,” said Nite.

Sun Stories is on through September 22nd.