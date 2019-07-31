



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A viewing will be held today for a Broward Sheriff’s deputy who died in an on-duty crash in Deerfield Beach.

The viewing for Deputy Benjamin Nimtz, 30, will be held at Fred Hunter’s Funeral Home in Hollywood from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Thursday, a funeral service will be held at Calvary Chapel in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the sheriff’s office, on July 21st, around 3 a.m., Nimtz was driving to a domestic violence call, with his lights and sirens on.

At the intersection of Military Trail and SW 10th Street he collided with a Toyota Tundra. Another deputy witnessed the crash and called for help.

Nimtz and the driver of the truck, Darran Johnson, 32, were taken to the hospital, where Nimtz was pronounced dead.

Johnson survived the crash with non-life threatening injuries, but investigators found that he was speeding during the time of the crash and concluded that was a contributing factor to the accident.

Nimtz had been working out of the Deerfield Beach District for about a year and a half.

BSO said he had only three more shifts left before he moved out of the state to be with his family in Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, BSO has asked those who want help can donate to the Deputy Benjamin Nimtz Memorial Fund, where 100 percent of the proceeds will go to support the education of Nimtz’s children.