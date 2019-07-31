MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – When President Donald Trump visits The Villages next week he plans to focus on Medicare.
The White House said Trump will visit the Central Florida retirement community on August 6th to discuss administration progress on “securing and improving” the national health insurance program for people aged 65 and over.
The Republican president’s visit comes as candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination debate each other over the practicality of “Medicare for All” expansion proposals.
The visit will be Trump’s first to Florida since mid-June when he formally announced his reelection bid at an Orlando rally.
Florida is considered a near-must-win in Trump’s bid to hold the White House for a second term.
