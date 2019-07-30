



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump wants a voter ID system and paper ballots to be used across the U.S. ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election but it’s already in place in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that laws requiring valid identification to vote, would ensure the “safety and sanctity of our voting system.”

He also called paper ballots a method that is “old fashioned but true!”

We should immediately pass Voter ID @Voteridplease to insure the safety and sanctity of our voting system. Also, Paper Ballots as backup (old fashioned but true!). Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Trump has periodically called for stricter voter ID laws, claiming large numbers of people have voted illegally in U.S. elections Opponents of voter-ID measures say it could restrict ballot access in low-income communities, students and people of color.

In June, the House passed legislation that would provide more funding for election security and require the use of paper ballots, viewed by many cyber security experts as among the best ways to guard against potential vote tampering. But Senate Republicans have blocked votes on the legislation saying the money already awarded hasn’t been spent and that paper ballots could pose problems of their own.

Florida is among dozens of states that has enacted a voter-identification requirement.

MIAMI-DADE

Miami-Dade County requires in-person voters to show some sort of ID with a signature.

Mail-in ballots are subjected to signature matches by the Elections Department.

Paper ballots and optical scanners are used to cast and tally votes.

When it comes to reporting results, there are procedures in place to ensure the number of ballots and voters match.

Click here for the Miami-Dade County Election Security Fact Sheet

Click here for the Miami-Dade County Voter Tool Kit

BROWARD COUNTY

Broward County requires a picture or signature to vote in person.

Mail-in ballots are also subject to signature matches.

Like Miami-Dade, Broward uses paper ballots and optical scanners.

However, voters with visual impairments or an inability to read, are allowed to use the Ivotronic touchscreen voting system.

Ballots are tabulated at Broward Elections Headquarters where a 3-person canvassing board reviews them before reporting the results.

Click here for Broward County Voter ID Requirements

Click here for Broward County Voter Registration FAQs

Click here for Broward County Voter Equipment Interactive Demo

Nationwide, nearly every state has taken steps toward instituting more paper-supported machinery since 2016, but Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina still rely on paperless digital voting equipment.

There are some precincts in 10 other states that don’t offer paper trails, according to a new report on threats to the 2020 election from the Stanford Cyber Policy Center.

Many cash-strapped states also rely on old voting equipment that can suffer routine Election Day malfunctions.