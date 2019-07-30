FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A two-year-old boy who was found dead in a van outside an Oakland Park daycare was there for hours before he was discovered.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it was another child who spotted Noah Sneed in the locked van at Ceressa’s Daycare & Preschool, at 3140 NW 21st Avenue, and alerted daycare workers.

“Yes, it was a kid who said he was sleeping in the van,” said Florence who volunteers at the daycare.

When Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived the little boy was dead. Sheriff’s investigators are now trying to determine how this tragedy happened.

“The boy was transported to this facility inside the van. What happened once they arrived here is under investigation. At this point, we do not know why the boy remained inside the vehicle. He ultimately succumbed to the environment inside the van,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion.

The temperature inside the van, experts said, could have reached 135 degrees. According to a child safety advocacy group “Kids in Cars” this is the fourth Florida child to die in this manner this year.

The sheriff’s office has not said who had driven the transport van Monday. Sneed had been in the van parked in the driveway since morning.

Investigators are interviewing employees and other witnesses to figure out what happened in the time the child was picked up in the van to when his body was found inside

Ceressa’s Daycare Center does have a valid license with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

On Tuesday, the daycare did not open and no one answered the phone.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sneed lived at the Broward Partnership for the homeless. They released this statement to CBS4.

“We are saddened by the situation and are providing the mother and family with the appropriate services…..We extend our thoughts and prayers to the mother and her family during this difficult time,” said Ryon Coote, Chief Development Officer at the Broward Partnership.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.