



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Social media users are fighting back against a Facebook post written by a woman who says she wants “childless millennials” banned from Disney World.

In the expletive-filled rant, the anonymous mother explained she was upset because she says the lines were too long to get a Mickey pretzel for her 3-year-old son. She basically blamed her entire negative experience at Disney World because single adults without children somehow were better at managing the lines than her.

The motherly musing, from nine months ago, is making the rounds again and going viral.

The Facebook user said she told her son the line was “very long” and assured him they can get the treat “later,” part of parenting difficulties caring for cranky toddlers at the resort, she detailed. But, her boy burst into tears, sparking her diatribe against adults in the park unencumbered with tots:

“DW is for CHILDREN!!!! People without CHILDREN need to be BANNED!!!!! Mothers with children should be allowed to skip ALL THE LINES!!!” the mother wrote in the Facebook post. “these IMMATURE millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!!! They have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHERS WHO BUYS THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS!!!!” she added.

She finished the hateful message with, ” I f*****g hate childless women with a BURNING PASSION!”

A columnist for the New York Post even wrote an op-ed siding with the angry mom and arguing that it’s “weird” to visit Disney as an adult without kids.

Well that screenshot of the rant posted on Twitter this month, coupled with the New York Post column, is sparking widespread backlash from millennials who argue anyone should be welcome to enjoy “The Most Magical Place On Earth.”

Disney may agree because the company has been courting adults for years, specifically millennials who have fond memories growing up in the amusement parks. At least three-quarters of millennials, 78% with children and 75% without, said they’re planning on going to a theme park this year, compared with 58% of all adults, according to a 2018 survey from research firm Morning Consult.

Millennials nostalgic for their childhoods are returning in droves to enjoy attractions pulled from parent Walt Disney Co.’s expanding entertainment portfolio. Its summer blockbuster movie machine can create any number of rides or themed attractions from titles within its Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars properties.

Chasing millennial dollars, Disney offers adults-only cruises. Even in its mixed family-cruise lines, the company offers separate areas for adults-only pools, lounges and nightclubs to offer parents respite from their active children.

Once holding to a strict alcohol-free policy, Disney even loosened up last year by announcing it would serve cocktails in all its restaurants.