SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – The son of a Southwest Miami-Dade day care center owner is under arrest, however, his name and the charges have not been released.

The Department of Homeland Security served a warrant around 4:00 a.m. at the Little Seeds Academy at 10470 Bird Road.

Once inside, cyber agents were looking at computers. Some of those computers and telephones were removed from the home Monday afternoon.

HSI says it cannot confirm nor deny reports that they were looking into whether there was child pornography that had been downloaded onto at least one of the computers in the home.

That is what worried parents heard.

“You see these people every day you just don’t expect these things to happen especially here in a facility where children are,” said parent Zaira Perez. “I have three kids here. I have my baby, a 4-year-old and another who used to go to school here so our main concern is that they are all okay and none are involved in this situation. This is the worst nightmare for any parent,” said Perez.

A neighbor named Carmen is also concerned.

“They should be arrested and put in jail for the rest of their life. I have kids and I’m against child pornography all kinds, but when it’s about children I’m 100% against it. “

Homeland Security says the man taken into custody Monday is expected to appear in federal magistrate’s court Tuesday.