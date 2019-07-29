



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you filled up your gas tank recently? If so, you probably noticed that prices at the pumps are going down.

Florida gas prices dropped nine cents during the past week, combining for a total discount of 12 cents in the past 11 days, according to AAA.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.57 per gallon. The state average is 9 cents less than a week ago, 4 cents more than last month, and 22 cents less than this time last year.

The average price for gasoline ranges from as high as $2.69 per gallon in Tallahassee to a low of $2.52 in Tampa Bay.

In Miami-Dade County, the average is $2.59 per gallon and $2.58 per gallon in Broward. Remember this is only the average and some gas stations are even lower.

The national average is $2.73 per gallon.

“Florida drivers are benefiting from low oil prices, which held pretty steady last week, thanks to ongoing market sentiment that global oil supply is stronger than demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The state average should continue trickling lower this week, as it makes a likely push below $2.55 per gallon before Friday.”