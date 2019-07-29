Filed Under:Back To School, Florida News, Local TV, Miami News, Tax Free Holiday


MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The state of Florida’s popular back-to-school sales tax holiday kicks off at the end of the week.

The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 2 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, August 6.

Shoppers won’t have to pay state or local sales taxes on clothes, shoes and certain accessories selling for $60 or less and on school supplies selling for $15 or less.

Only personal computers or related accessories selling for $1,000 or less are included.

CLICK HERE to see a complete list of all eligible items.

