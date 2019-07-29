Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The state of Florida’s popular back-to-school sales tax holiday kicks off at the end of the week.
The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 2 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, August 6.
Shoppers won’t have to pay state or local sales taxes on clothes, shoes and certain accessories selling for $60 or less and on school supplies selling for $15 or less.
Only personal computers or related accessories selling for $1,000 or less are included.
CLICK HERE to see a complete list of all eligible items.
