OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – A 2-year-old child has been found dead in a van in Oakland Park.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it is working a death investigation at 3140 NW 21st Avenue.
Oakland Park Fire Rescue confirms a 2-year-old was locked in a van.
In video from Chopper 4, there is white van parked outside of the Ceressa Learning and Activity Daycare Center.
A yellow tarp is draped over one side the van.
Worried parents rushed to the center to pick up their children including Ranesha McPhee whose kids used to ride the same van.
“I’m glad I stopped letting my kids ride that van. I just want to get my kids out of there,” said McPhee. She said she didn’t hesitate when she heard what happened. “I ran out of my job. I work at the Burger King across the street, I’m a manager and when I heard I just ran straight out, on the clock and everything. I just ran over to pick up my kids.”
There is no word on how long the van with the child inside had been parked outside the day care center.
Ceressa’s Day Care Center does has a valid license with Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).
This is a developing story…
