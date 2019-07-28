Comments
The selection of a new president at Miami Dade College is a process full of political intrigue.
After a six month, national search, the selection process fell apart this week when the board of trustees, the majority of whom were recently appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, decided to scrap everything and start over.
There are allegations that the selection process is being rigged to favor political insiders.
Guests: Mark Richards, Union Attorney
Marcel Felipe, MDC Board of Trustees
