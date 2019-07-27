



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of shooting and killing his niece in Miami-Dade, appeared before a judge on Saturday.

Stephen Myers, 44, who is facing a second-degree murder charge for the Friday morning killing of 21-year-old Winnie Mendoza, was denied bond.

Miami-Dade police said Myers, who is married to Mendoza’s aunt, had been having a secret sexual relationship with her for the past two years.

According to authorities, Myers followed Mendoza home.

As the Mendoza got out of her car, Myers exited his truck with a firearm and demanded to know where she had been all night, police said.

The arrest report says Myers then shot Mendoza multiple times following a heated argument.

Mendoza’s body was later found by a family member on a driveway near SW 152nd Avenue and 307th Street.

Myers fled the scene, but later confessed to his wife that he had shot her nice, authorities said.

Myers gave officers a full confession about the shooting, the arrest report said.

Another one of Mendoza’s uncles, Angel Calderon, said she was a very good girl, who worked two jobs and was studying to become a pharmacist.

“We are a big family and we all feel terrible. They are all here right now,” said Calderon.