MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of shooting and killing his niece in Miami-Dade, appeared before a judge on Saturday.
Stephen Myers, 44, who is facing a second-degree murder charge for the Friday morning killing of 21-year-old Winnie Mendoza, was denied bond.
Miami-Dade police said Myers, who is married to Mendoza’s aunt, had been having a secret sexual relationship with her for the past two years.
According to authorities, Myers followed Mendoza home.
As the Mendoza got out of her car, Myers exited his truck with a firearm and demanded to know where she had been all night, police said.
The arrest report says Myers then shot Mendoza multiple times following a heated argument.
Mendoza’s body was later found by a family member on a driveway near SW 152nd Avenue and 307th Street.
Myers fled the scene, but later confessed to his wife that he had shot her nice, authorities said.
Myers gave officers a full confession about the shooting, the arrest report said.
Another one of Mendoza’s uncles, Angel Calderon, said she was a very good girl, who worked two jobs and was studying to become a pharmacist.
“We are a big family and we all feel terrible. They are all here right now,” said Calderon.
You must log in to post a comment.