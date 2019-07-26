FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A security guard’s testimony against accused Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, Nikolas Cruz, revealed more warning signs prior to the massacre.
The security guard said Cruz was such a threat when he attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that he was searched for weapons every morning.
Cruz is accused of returning to the Parkland school on Valentine’s Day 2018 and killing 14 students and three educators.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Kevin Greenleaf testified that 20-year-old Cruz was barred from bringing a backpack on campus after talking of suicide and writing “kill” in a notebook. Greenleaf says he never found a weapon on Cruz.
Administrators forced Cruz to withdraw from school in 2017.
The guard’s deposition came in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Meadow Pollack who died in the massacre. Her father, Andy Pollack tells the newspaper he’d have never sent his child to school had he known about Cruz.
