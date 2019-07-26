



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A group of local kids are standing up to breast cancer and they are doing it with pink lemonade.

In 2016, Brynne Rhodes, whose mother was battling breast cancer, wanted to do something to help find a cure so she did it the best way she knew how; with pink lemonade.

She set up a pink lemonade stand to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Rhodes is now challenging kids from all over the country to do the same this summer and take on the pink lemonade stand challenge.

A group of kids from Miami accepted her challenge.

Blaire Vazquez, just 6-years old, and her book club friends are taking getting ready to sell lots of pink lemonade for a cause that is close to home.

“Cancer is out everywhere, my aunt has cancer, we want to end cancer,” said Blaire Vazquez.

Rosemary Carrera is Blair’s aunt.

“I was diagnosed after my first mammogram when I turned 40. I had no symptoms, no family history and it progressed quickly,” said Rosemary.

Carrera’s sister Natalie Vazquez has been her greatest cheerleader and by her side every step of the way.

“It definitely takes a village to go through it and we’re doing it,” said Natalie Vazquez.

Natalie has also been helping her daughter Blaire and her friends make signs, aprons and get everything ready to set up their pink lemonade stand and take the challenge to stand up to cancer.

They will be at the Publix Supermarket across from the Falls Shopping Center on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with their pink lemonade stand. All the money raised will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

For more on how you can take on the pink lemonade challenge go to their website pinklemonadestandchallenge.com.