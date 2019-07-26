



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of South Florida children belonging to a book club sold pink lemonade on Friday afternoon in South Miami to help put an end to breast cancer.

Now, they have issued a challenge to celebrity Ellen DeGeneres to take on ‘The Pink Lemonade Challenge.’

They sold their lemonade at the Publix Supermarket across from the Falls Shopping Center at their pink lemonade stand. All the money they raised will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“Yumm-o! Best lemonade ever! Turn around touch the ground, kick the cancer out of town!”

They spent days making posters and practicing cheers for the pink lemonade stand challenge.

“Be the end of breast cancer, take the pink lemonade stand challenge. It’s easy fun and you’ll feel great doing it,” said Brynne Rhodes, founder of the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge.

Rhodes started the challenge in 2015 after her mom was diagnosed with the disease. All proceeds go to the breast cancer research foundation.

Since then her simple idea has launched into a nationwide initiative.

“We’re super excited once I spoke to Kim Rhodes at the pink lemonade stand challenge she was super excited that we’re the first ones in Miami so we’re like yes let’s take it on! 305 right here!” said Natalie Vazquez, sister of a survivor.

The challenge is close to Natalie Vazquez’s heart.

“My sister and my sister-in-law both in the past year were diagnosed and treated for breast cancer and I think it’s important for me to help find an end to this disease and point for me to pass this along to my kids to be engaged in their community.”

Her sister says early detection is what saved her life.

“It’s really important to do the self-exams and mammograms early on because that earlier on it is the better chance of survival you have,” said Rosemary Carrera, a breast cancer survivor.

“Lemonade, crunchy ice, sip it once, sip it twice.”

The group is now asking a celebrity to take on the challenge and help put an end to breast cancer.

“Ellen DeGeneres, we challenge you to do your pink lemonade stand challenge. Be the end! Be the end!” said Natalie Vazquez, sister of a survivor.

Natalie says they raised over a thousand dollars in one hour! Going forward, the sisters will be starting their own foundation to raise awareness around the disease.

For more on how you can take on the pink lemonade challenge go to their website pinklemonadestandchallenge.com.