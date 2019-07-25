Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police briefly closed down the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale, after an ‘anonymous bomb threat’ was made Thursday morning.
The mall on 2414 E Sunrise Boulevard, had been evacuated, but at around 10:30 a.m. police called it a ‘false threat’ and it was reopened.
Chopper 4 flew over the scene where law enforcement was seen staging the area.
It is not yet known who made the threat.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
